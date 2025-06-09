Seaweed farming expands in Cakaudrove

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FISHERIES/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Fisheries has expanded its seaweed farming programme in Nanuca, Cakaudrove, as part of efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote sustainable aquaculture in Fiji’s Northern Division.

The Ministry’s seaweed team recently completed a major deployment operation, transferring premium seaweed seedlings from Druadrua Island to the villages of Dakuniba and Nanuca to support the establishment of new community-based farming sites.

Working alongside villagers, fisheries officials carried out a series of preparatory activities, including cultivation line assembly, post cutting and marine site surveys to identify suitable farming conditions.

The operation culminated in the deployment of a large-scale farming grid consisting of 340 cultivation lines. Of these, 320 lines measure 10 metres each, while 20 lines extend 50 metres.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says the initiative will provide coastal communities with alternative income opportunities, improve food security and strengthen resilience against climate and environmental challenges.

Seaweed farming continues to be promoted as a sustainable economic activity capable of supporting long-term development in Fiji’s maritime and rural communities.