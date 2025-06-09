Schools to teach online safety soon

The Online Safety Commission is pushing to include digital literacy in schools to fight rising online abuse.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said the goal was to teach students how to stay safe online, report harm, and use the internet responsibly.

He states this includes learning how to protect personal information, spot online risks, and communicate with respect.

“Equipping everyone in the school system with the right resources on how to engage safely using the Internet and how to report harm once they experience it online.”

Batiwale said the Commission was working with the Education Ministry to roll this out.

He adds that digital literacy is key to reducing cyberbullying, fake news, and the sharing of private content without consent.

