Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar case moved

[Photo: FILE]

The case involving former Fiji Broadcasting Corporation CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar has been adjourned to July 7.

A new hearing date was set today after Magistrate Charles Ratakele was not available.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office for gain and general dishonesty causing a loss, while Sagar faces a charge of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The allegations relate to legal fees and payments that FICAC claims were made without the approval of the FBC Board.