Saudi Arabia offers scholarships to Fijian students

[ Source: Fiji Government /Facebook]

Saudi Arabia will provide 11 fully funded scholarships for Fijian students to pursue studies of their choice at prominent universities in Saudi Arabia.

This has been revealed during a courtesy call to the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, by the non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Fiji, Sultan Bin Khuzaim, today.

Dr Korovavala says the new initiative demonstrates both nations’ strengthened cooperation in education and capacity-building opportunities.

Saudi Arabia has also reaffirmed support for Fiji’s development priorities in key areas of climate change, renewable energy, health, trade, investment, and tourism.

Dr Korovavala says they will work closely with their Saudi Arabian counterparts to see how best they can realign their support with Fiji’s development needs and priorities.

Khuzaim also emphasized the importance of exchanging bilateral visits and intensifying meetings between countries.

He says Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to Fiji, and his visit is an opportunity to further enhance our friendship and cooperation.