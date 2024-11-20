Sanitation failure fuels parasitic infections

RISE (Revitalising Informal Settlements and their Environment) research has uncovered a public health crisis in Fiji’s informal settlements with more than 20 per cent of residents in nine of twelve communities testing positive for soil-transmitted helminthes.

This includes hookworm and Ascaris lumbicoides.

Ascaris lumbricoides is a type of parasitic roundworm that infects the human intestines. It is one of the most common soil-transmitted helminths particularly in areas with poor sanitation and inadequate hygiene practices

Article continues after advertisement

These findings, based on samples collected since 2019 stresses the need for improved sanitation in these informal settlements.

The research, led by RISE’s Assessment Project Manager Autiko Tela highlighted that children under five are most at risk from these infections.

“For the RISE project, because in this informal settlement, they don’t have proper sewer facilities like septic tanks. Most of the septic tanks are made up of makeshift 44-gallon drum, old fridges, containers.So once it becomes full to the brim, the effluent contaminates the environment, not only the environment around them, but also those who are living around this informal settlement.”

The lack of proper wastewater management is a critical issue in many of these settlements.

Tela said many residents rely on makeshift septic systems 44-gallon drums, old fridges and containers, leading to overflows that contaminate the surrounding environment.

This improper sanitation, he said was directly linked to the spread of parasitic infections that can cause serious health complications particularly in young children.

The compromised immune systems of young children, according to the research make them especially vulnerable to diseases like anemia which can have long-term effects on their growth and development.

In response to this crisis, Tela said RISE was working to improve sanitation through a nature-based wastewater treatment system.

The system uses wetland plants to filter wastewater, cleaning it as the plants absorb the nutrients. This approach not only reduces contamination but also aims to restore the health of the soil and water, helping to revitalize the entire ecosystem.

Tela said as wastewater is properly managed, it would support the growth of plants and trees and encourage the return of insects such as bees which are essential for a balanced ecosystem. These improvements will contribute to better health outcomes for residents.

The findings are being shared with the Health Ministry in the hopes of cooperating on solutions to address the growing public health threat.