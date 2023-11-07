Sanipate takes home a brand-new Nissan Navara worth $92,000 with Vodafone

[Photo: Supplied]

Vodafone Fiji today handed over a brand-new Nissan Navara valued at $92,000 to Mr Collin Sanipate.

The incredible giveaway marks the celebration of a 15-year partnership between Vodafone Fiji and the Festival Committee, reinforcing our commitment to fostering community engagement and celebrating the vibrant friendly north.

Mr Sanipate could not control his emotions when handed over the keys to his new vehicle. He emerged as the lucky winner from a pool of excited participants, texting twelve times. A butcher by profession, he said “I could not believe that I won. I was surprised when I learned of my win. It is a tremendous win for my family. We have received a wonderful surprise just before Christmas. I cannot wait to celebrate the win with my family. I thank Vodafone for my big win.”

Vodafone Fiji has been an active partner of the Festival of the Friendly North Committee for 15 years. Over this time, we have witnessed the festival grow into a dynamic and beloved event. “We are immensely proud to have partnered with the Festival of the Friendly North Committee. This festival holds a special place in the hearts of Fijians, celebrating the warmth and hospitality of Fiji’s friendly north. The festival aligns with our commitment to community engagement, and it’s wonderful to see it flourish over the years,” said Vodafone’s Manager Sponsorship, Adriu Vakarau.



[Photo: Supplied]

Representative and a long-serving patron of the Friendly North Committee, Mr Hazeem Hussein, also congratulated Mr Sanipate and commended Vodafone for its long-standing partnership. “We have had a fruitful partnership for over a decade with Vodafone. Our successful partnership over the years has contributed immensely to the funds we invest in the projects. This year’s funds are directed to aiding our Labasa Hospital project for the coming year amongst other projects distributed across the Northern division.”

Vodafone Fiji’s partnership with the Festival of the Friendly North is part of its ongoing commitment to the Fijian community. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue creating more opportunities for our customers to experience the joys of winning and celebrating the spirit of togetherness.