Salvation army youth band shares comfort and joy at CWM hospital

In the spirit of Christmas, the Salvation Army Youth Band performed carols at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, bringing comfort and joy to patients, families and staff.

The performance offered encouragement and reminded those at the hospital that they are not forgotten during the festive season.

This annual initiative by the Salvation Army Youth Band aims to share the spirit of Christmas by spreading messages of family, hope and the good news of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The band says the initiative is about reaching out to those who are less fortunate and offering them a moment of joy and hope during a difficult time.

Band Master Uraia Pau’u says caroling is their way of giving back to the community and reminding people of the true meaning of Christmas — love and compassion for one another.

Members say the visit has become a cherished tradition, allowing them to share the Christmas spirit with families going through challenging moments.

In this season of giving, their carols serve as a gentle reminder that no one is forgotten, and that love remains at the heart of Christmas.

