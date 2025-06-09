Rural roads under tight watch

[Source: Filipe Tuisawau/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport will closely track rural road projects through monthly reports from key agencies like the Water Authority of Fiji and Fiji Roads Authority.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said he would personally oversee these updates for the next year to ensure funds are used well.

He stresses that talking about budgets and plans means little if the results on the ground do not match.

“You know what happens on the ground. There’s no use for me talking about the budget, plans, and visions if what happens on the ground doesn’t match what we’re talking about.”

Ro Filipe states his direct involvement is vital to make sure projects are completed on time and to standard.

He adds that active leadership speeds up decisions and holds officials accountable.

The Minister believes close monitoring is the only way to deliver real change for rural communities and honor public commitments.

