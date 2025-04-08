Roberts keen to deepen ties with Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The new Australian High Commissioner to Fiji is excited to work with the Fiji Government to strengthen the relationship in trade, tourism, development cooperation, defense, disaster response, climate change, seasonal workers, and many other areas.

High Commissioner Peter Llewelyn Roberts presented his Letter of Credence, duly authorized by the Governor-General of Australia, and the Letters of Recall of his predecessor, Ewen McDonald, to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu this morning.

Prior to this appointment, High Commissioner Roberts served as a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and most recently served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian Embassy in Tokyo.

He previously served as ambassador to Timor-Leste from 2018 to 2022.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu congratulated High Commissioner Roberts on his appointment and, on behalf of the government and people of Fiji, conveyed best wishes for a successful tenure.

Ratu Naiqama says that Australian support is felt widely across key sectors covering multiple support programs that have assisted Fiji’s national development.

He says the Development Partnership Plan that will be finalized soon will clearly set out the two nations shared development priorities.

He adds that on the matter of climate change, Fiji strongly supports Australia’s bid to host COP31 next year.



