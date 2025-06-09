Ro Filipe clarifies authority on ship registrations

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau is reminding the public that the decision to approve the registration of a ship more than 20 years old, imported for commercial operation in Fiji waters, rests with the Minister in consultation with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

He states this is stipulated in the Ship Registration Act 2013.

His clarification follows recent statements containing serious allegations disseminated by Goundar Shipping Ltd.

Ro Filipe says that as Minister, he only receives recommendations for approval.

He stresses that any other non-compliance or matters of concern are between MSAF as the regulator and the operator.

He clarifies he will not interfere in such matters but will ensure that public safety remains paramount.

Ro Filipe says that MSAF, as a statutory regulator, is mandated to make independent, technical, and safety-based decisions.

These decisions, including those related to vessel registrations, inspections, and certifications, are guided by regulatory frameworks, international obligations, and the need to uphold maritime safety in Fiji.

The Minister states that the MSAF Act is currently under review to align provisions with international standards and compliance.

He is also reminding the public and vessel operators of their right to appeal or lodge grievances regarding regulatory decisions through appropriate legal or administrative channels.

Ro Filipe adds that while public allegations are a right in any democratic society, they must be made responsibly and with integrity to ensure that due process is not compromised, nor should unsubstantiated allegations undermine personal and professional integrity and MSAF in general.

