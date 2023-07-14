Rice delivery almost complete

[File Photo]

Rice delivery to cane farmers around the country is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

South Pacific Fertilizers Limited Chief Executive Ashween Niscal Ram says the delivery to cane farmers in the Western Division is completed, with only those to the Northern Division remaining.

Ram says cane farmers who had placed their orders on time with the Fiji Sugar Corporation have received their rice on time.

He adds last year, local rice was delivered to cane farmers, but this has been changed to overseas rice this year.