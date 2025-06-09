RFMF acknowledged for respecting civilian authority

[file photo]

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua has acknowledged the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for defending democracy and respecting civilian authority during the political transition.

Speaking at the National Federation Party convention in Labasa, he said the military’s principled stance and commitment to the National Security Strategy were vital for national stability.

Tikoduadua highlighted ongoing reforms, including the Police Reset program, aimed at improving accountability and credibility within the security sector.

“It’s not like a prawn that turns red instantly when thrown in hot water, the police still need to earn the respect and trust of our people, and so does the RFMF. This is something we must all work on together as a nation.”

Tikoduadua warned that public trust cannot be gained overnight, stressing that both the police and RFMF must earn respect and confidence from citizens.

The Minister also noted that Fiji is now under its longest-serving government since an election without military intervention.

Tikoduadua called on all Fijians to play a role in maintaining peace, supporting security forces, and fostering harmony across the nation.

