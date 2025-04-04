Review of Education Act 1966 concludes

[Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook]

The Ministry of Education successfully concluded its workshop focused on the review of the Education Act 1966.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro extends his deepest gratitude to all participants and stakeholders who contributed their time, insights and recommendations during this important process.

The Education Minister stressed on the need to simplify the education system, ensuring that it is effective, transparent and accountable.

Among the key issues identified during the review were gaps in school governance and management, with concerns raised about due diligence, managerial accountability and role ambiguity.

Other focal points included curriculum and assessment reforms, educational structures and processes, as well as health and safety within schools.

Key stakeholders, including Ministry of Education personnel, representatives from faith-based organisations, school heads and statutory bodies such as the Fiji Teachers Registration Board, Higher Education Commission and Tertiary Scholarship Loans Scheme were part of the meeting.

During the workshop, participants engaged in comprehensive discussions around the challenges and opportunities within the Education Act.

The next phase of this review will include additional inter-ministerial consultations and an extensive public consultation, which will be announced soon.

The MOE says they are is also grateful for the support of the Fiji Law Re-form Commission and the Office of the Solicitor General, whose representatives attended the workshop and provided valuable legal perspectives.

