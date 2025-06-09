Revenue surpasses expectations with $150m surplus

[file photo]

Fiji’s economy is beating expectations with Gross Domestic Product growth forecasted at around four percent last year.

Government revenue for the 2024–2025 budget year surpassed forecasts by more than $150 million.

This, according to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

“And in fact, I’m told this morning by the CEO of RCS that they are still reviewing the July figures. It could exceed or even reach almost $200 million more than what was forecast in the budget.”

Prasad states over 98 percent of projected revenue was collected in the first budget.

He adds the CEO of the Revenue and Customs Service is still reviewing July’s numbers, which could push the surplus close to $200 million above forecasts.

He credits careful fiscal management in budgeting, spending and borrowing for providing stability and growing confidence in the economy.

