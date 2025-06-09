Residents demand funding for bridge and bypass

Labasa residents have raised serious concerns regarding the absence of dedicated funding for the construction of the town’s main bridge and bypass road.

At the first public town hall meeting organized by the Fijian Media Association, residents questioned why $200 million was allocated for bridge projects in Lami, Sabeto and Viseisei, yet no funds have been designated for Labasa Bridge.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Vinesh Dayal pointed out the lack of adequate consultation on the proposed traffic relief project and questioned whether a comprehensive traffic flow analysis had been conducted.

He cautioned that adding roads leading to the same bridge would not resolve congestion.

In response, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged these concerns, stating that traffic congestion remains the government’s priority and confirmed that the Labasa Bridge will be addressed in subsequent phases.

“But you are right, there is no specific allocation for Labasa Bridge because at the moment we are looking at how to address the issue of traffic congestion. That’s our first priority, and the bridge will come after that.”

Additionally, motorists reported that parking shortages in Labasa town have exacerbated traffic challenges.

