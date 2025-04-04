Report delayed amid integrity concerns

[File Photo]

The final report of the external review committee, which assessed three universities, is expected to be ready by next month.

The external review committee was established by the Higher Education Commission last year to review universities and assess the quality of their programs against Quality Assurance Standards.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the report will be shared with relevant stakeholders, including parliament, once it’s finalised, to ensure transparency and informed decision-making moving forward.

Radrodro says the committee has completed its initial report, which has highlighted several findings.

However, some areas remain ambiguous and require further clarification.

He says there has been a degree of disagreement among the ERC members regarding some recommendations, raising questions about the integrity of certain findings.

He says this has led to concerns about the objectivity of the review process.

He adds that to address these issues and ensure a thorough and impartial evaluation, an independent consultant will be engaged to audit the review process, including financial management and decision-making, to ensure fairness and accountability.

Radrodro says the final report will address the grey areas and incorporate audit findings.

