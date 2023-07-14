Rehabilitation on Heritage sites

[ File Photo]

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Heritage, and Arts, Ifereimi Vasu, says that $1.5 million has been allocated for the renovation of the Levuka Heritage sites.

Vasu says that the first part of the rehabilitation has already started, and the funding will ensure the implementation of the condition and the requirements regarding the old Levuka World Heritage Sites as part of the 20-year national development plan for traditional historic sites.

According to the Minister, the rehabilitation will help the historical site be upgraded for local and overseas visitors to the heritage site.

“It will support the historical monument and site that can provide a community base heritage tourism project and will ensure the creation of necessary infrastructure to support heritage tourism in Ovalau.”

Vasu believes that the preservation of heritage sites will create an atmosphere for the conservation of heritage resources from being lost and will also boost tourism as well as the morale for heritage preservation in the local community.