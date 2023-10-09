Reddy appointed as new FSC Chair

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh has welcomed Nitya Reddy as the newly appointed Chair to the Fiji Sugar Cooperation Ltd Board of Directors.

His appointment comes into effect today.

Reddy has been appointed by the FSC Board of Directors in concurrence with the Minister for Sugar following the resignation of the previous Chair, Pradeep Lal.

Singh has welcomed the board’s decision and has assured the government’s full commitment and support for the new chair.

“With Nitya Reddy being appointed, I feel he would bring a lot of experience to the sector. As you know, FSC has to have very professional people who are competent. The current board members that I have appointed together with Nitya Reddy are all very highly skilled.”

Singh has thanked the outgoing Chair, Pradeep Lal, for his six years of support and contribution to the sugar industry that have led the FSC down a very positive path.