RBF licenses new general insurer and broker-dealer

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has licensed AMA Insurance Company Limited as a general insurer.

The RBF Board says AMA met all requirements under the Insurance Act 1998.

AMA Insurance is a subsidiary of Apia Insurance Company Limited in Samoa.

AMA’s establishment is expected to broaden Fiji’s underwriting capacity and claims administration.

Offering additional products will enhance risk management solutions in the local market.

The RBF welcomes the investment, noting it underscores confidence in the financial sector.

This brings the number of licensed general insurers in Fiji to eight, fostering growth and diversification.

Additionally, the RBF issued a Broker/Dealer – Body Corporate licence to Sun Capital Limited under the Companies Act 2015.

Sun Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Insurance and expects to commence operations in February 2026.

Sun Capital’s entry is expected to strengthen broker/dealer services by increasing competition and improving access to capital market products.

With this addition, the number of licensed Broker/Dealers in Fiji increases to four, further supporting the growth of the domestic capital market.

