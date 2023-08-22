Rayalu believes Lakeba has untapped potential

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu.

The island of Lakeba in the Lau group has a lot of promise.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu stated that the island has an airport and a jetty with frequent shipping services that can help facilitate income-generating businesses on the island when touring Tubou, the island’s chief village.

According to Rayalu, there is untapped potential for the villages’ everyday subsistence, including agricultural growth up to the industrial level.

Therefore, he argues, it’s imperative for the communities to take advantage of those chances since the government will support them.

He says many notable Fijians who contributed to the development of Fiji, notably the late former Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, call Tubou home.

The island of Lakeba has eight villages including Tubou, Levuka, Nasaqalau, Vakano, Yadrana, Nukunuku, Waitabu and Waciwaci.