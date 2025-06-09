Rarawai Mill crushing expected to end January 11

The Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Cane Growers Council have agreed that Sunday, January 11, 2026 will be the tentative date for the end of the 2025 crushing season at the Rarawai Mill.

The Sugar Tribunal will continue to monitor harvesting and crushing progress before confirming the final termination date.

A final order to terminate crushing at Rarawai Mill will be issued seven days prior to the agreed end date, following further consultations with the Corporation and the Council.

Crushing and harvesting operations will continue in the meantime until the final directive is issued.

