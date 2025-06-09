Radrodro calls for unity and hope in Palm Sunday message

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Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging students to take this time to reflect and give thanks for their families, teachers, and friends.

In his Palm Sunday message, highlighted that we learn from one another how to care and serve.

He stresses that together, we can build a culture of kindness and teamwork.

Highlighting the value of community, Radrodro added that we are blessed to have students and teachers from many different backgrounds in our schools.

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“In the Bible, Jesus welcomed the praises of children and reminded us that praise from young hearts is precious to God. By choosing children to celebrate His coming, Jesus shows us that true worship comes from a humble heart. He also reminds us that our children have an important place in God’s plan. This Palm Sunday, let us see in our young ones a gift of joy and hope.”

Radrodro says this diversity makes our learning environment stronger and reminds us of the importance of working together.

“To parents and teachers, your role in the lives of your students is powerful. Your hard work and dedication help shape their dreams and their future. I encourage you to keep the spirit of service alive in your classrooms and in your homes.”

Radrodro further states that on this Palm Sunday, let’s carry the message of hope, peace, unity, and love for our children.

He is encouraging everyone to commit to building hope and positivity in our schools and communities.