Radrodro calls for leadership transformation

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has called on school leaders to embrace change and drive educational transformation in Fiji.

Speaking to heads of schools at the 131st Fiji Principals Association Conference in Suva, Radrodro highlighted the critical role of school leaders in shaping the future of education.

Radrodro says effective leadership begins with self-discipline and personal responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister also stressed the importance of continuous professional development for both school leaders and teachers.

“You are in a position of influence. In your position of leadership, you are provided an opportunity to be able to influence the school environment that you lead.”

He urged principals to engage actively in curriculum implementation, ensuring students’ learning experiences are reflected in their workbooks.

Radrodro encouraged principals to stay ahead in the digital age, urging them to embrace technology and artificial intelligence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.