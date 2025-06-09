Rabuka welcomes ICJ climate ruling

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed gratitude for the recent landmark decision by the International Court of Justice, which allows countries to sue one another over climate change.

He adds that while they still need to thoroughly study the ruling, they are pleased that the court has listened to the requests and concerns raised by Pacific leaders.

Rabuka emphasizes that the ruling is not a legally binding judgment that countries must follow, but rather an indication that the world is finally listening to the voices of leaders particularly from vulnerable regions.

“Because of the amount of damage that is happening to the environment, we are the least contributors but the most affected by climate change. So, the funding and all those things and the attitude of the rest of the world to our plight, our problems.”

The Prime Minister also notes that Fiji, as one of the Pacific nations most affected by climate change, sees this development as a step toward greater global awareness and action.

Rabuka adds that the ruling is an advisory opinion—not mandatory—but it sends a strong message that more powerful nations have a responsibility to protect the more vulnerable.

