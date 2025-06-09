Rabuka Highlights Fiji’s Youth Focus at UN

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the Fiji’s commitment to youth empowerment while marking the 30th anniversary of the UN World Programme of Action for Youth.

Speaking at the United Nations, Rabuka highlighted Fiji’s initiatives, including revisions to the National Youth Policy and the Pacific Youth Development Framework, which focus on health, education, employment, inclusion, safety, and justice.

He also spoke about tackling drug addiction, saying Fiji also passed the National Anti-doping Bill and established a National Anti-Doping Organisation called ‘Drugs Free Sports Fiji,’ to tackle the rise in drug addiction.”

Rabuka added that today’s youth face complex global challenges and stressed the role of Youth Training Centres in providing skills for those outside mainstream education. He also highlighted sports, leadership exchanges, and digital services as vital tools to equip young people.

Closing his remarks, the Prime Minister urged world leaders to provide the political will and resources needed to restore hope and prosperity for future generations.

