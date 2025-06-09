Rabuka gives mixed signals on General Election

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2013 Constitution binds the coalition government to hold the General Election within four years of the first day of swearing-in.

The coalition government was sworn in on December 22nd 2022.

However, when further pressed by the media on the update on the review of the 2013 Constitution, Rabuka gave a different response on holding the next parliamentary election.

He was questioned as a seven-member Constitution Review Commission is currently taking submissions from the public to review certain parts of the Constitution.

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“All of that, all part of our planning, all part of our appreciation of time and things that need to be completed in that time when we will have to finalise the decision on whether to have or not to have the election according to the Constitution. If we’re going to change that, we will need parliamentary approval.”

While the Electoral Commission has officially announced the campaign period for the General Election, there is no indication from the Prime Minister yet on when it will be held.