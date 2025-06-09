Rabuka backs navy upgrades

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has outlined plans to modernise the Fiji Navy with advanced technologies to counter illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber threats, transnational crime, and rising geopolitical tensions.

Speaking during the Fiji Navy Day celebration, Rabuka described them as a force of diplomacy and stability, protecting the Pacific way of life and enabling sustainable maritime governance.

He says they exist not merely to defend borders but to safeguard national identity, maritime security, and the collective future of the region.

Rabuka says as Fiji faces climate threats and rising regional tensions, the Navy must defend sovereignty, project values, and promote Pacific peace.

“We will also be more vulnerable to sea level rise, to shifting alliances and to the competition of great powers. But Fiji will be prepared, will be principled and will ever be determined.”

Rabuka stresses the need to move beyond tradition alone and to lead regional resilience through diplomacy and innovation.

“Our maritime infrastructure is always under pressure. Our navy must evolve into a resilient force capable of responding rapidly to disasters at sea, to protect maritime infrastructure and economic zones, to assist our vulnerable Pacific neighbours through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts says they remain committed to supporting regional stability.

