Qereqeretabua pledges to advance national agenda abroad

Newly-appointed Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua has expressed her resolute determination to prioritize the development of Fiji’s overseas agenda.

Qereqeretabua’s historic appointment as the first Fijian woman to assume the role underlines the nation’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive leadership.

Highlighting the significance of fostering partnerships with international allies, Qereqeretabua emphasized the importance of advancing Fiji’s interests on the global stage.

“As we head for are the foreign affairs agenda of Fiji and our developmental agenda for Fiji overseas. For me personally, what is very important for me is how we look after head office. And that is going to be one of my focuses as we serve the country.”



Newly-appointed Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Echoing her sentiments, Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Fiji and supporting the country’s diplomatic endeavours.

“I can only assure you of my total commitment to this work and to work closely with you on the direction of our Minister, the Assist Minister and the government of Fiji. But I can assure you that I will listen. I will be the change demonstrate of change that I seek under the direction of our Ministers.”



Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala.

The appointments of Qereqeretabua and Dr Korovavala reflect the steadfast commitment of the government to its global aspirations while upholding principles of equality and inclusivity.