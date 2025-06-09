Push to reinstate Year 10 Certificate Exam

file photo

The Fiji Principals Association is calling for the reintroduction of the Year 10 Certificate Examination previously known as Fiji Junior Certificate Examination.

President Vishnu Deo Sharma says the Year 10 Certificate Examination, which was administered some years ago, used to be an effective mechanism to provide and guide students regarding their career pathways, ensure accountability for schools and teachers, and promote equity and opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this examination can also bring about national standardization.

Sharma highlighted this during the Fiji Principals Association’s 132nd Conference.

He says the removal of the Year 10 Certificate Examination has eliminated a vital checkpoint which assisted students in determining what is best for them.

The Association President states that an internal survey suggests 95 percent of their members feel there is an urgent need to reinstate the Year 10 Examination from next year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.