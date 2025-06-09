Public drinking sparks safety concerns

Police state public drinking complaints must be backed by clear evidence.

These comments were made following increasing concerns in Savusavu about disturbances caused by alcohol use in shared spaces.

Residents say weekend and holiday gatherings often lead to littering, noise and safety issues.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga states action can only be taken if three conditions are met the incident must occur in a public place, liquor must be consumed and it must be witnessed by a police officer or member of the public.

“Stronger community-police partnerships are needed to improve public safety and ensure proper enforcement.”

Lutunauga also confirmed more officers will be recruited under the 2025–2026 national budget to support law enforcement in hotspot areas.

