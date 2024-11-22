PS warns Kava use may be gateway to illicit drugs

Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca believes that abuse of traditional drinks such as kava could be a gateway to the use of illicit drugs.

During the ODPP Annual Conference in Sigatoka, concerns were raised about Fiji’s drug crisis, as marijuana was previously known to serve as a gateway to more dangerous drugs like ice and cocaine.

Kuruleca says there might have been a significant change while this is true.

The PS asserts that Kava, which we freely consume, can serve as a gateway to this illegal substance, and that involving young children in its mixing poses a threat.

Kuruleca, who recently served as Permanent Secretary for Education, says last year alone there were 3627 drug-related cases in schools, 1578 in primary schools, and 2049 in secondary schools.

She says this is a 47 percent increase from 2018.

She adds that behind these numbers is a young life at risk and a call to action for every Fijian.

Kuruleca says that while this might be considered a minute, it is still a large number, representing only those that are found and reported.