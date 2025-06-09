Pryde responds to allegations, awaits clearance to resume duties

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde says he remains ready to return to work as soon as the Judicial Services Commission and Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption conclude their investigations into further allegations raised against him.

The allegations were raised by Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva before Pryde was to resume duties in January.

Pryde says on 14th February this year, he had responded fully to these further allegations as per the request from the JSC, who informed him that they will await the outcome of the FICAC investigation before making a decision.

He says he reminded the JSC that, as a constitutional body, it is wrong for them to delegate its functions to other agencies and that they need to carry out their investigation and make a decision on his case as an independent body.

The DPP says he also forwarded that same response to FICAC, who have informed me that at this stage, they do not require any further information from him and will be advised when the investigation is completed.

Pryde says he remains the substantive DPP.

He stresses that he is willing to return to Fiji and resume his duties, but needs an assurance from the JSC that further allegations against him will not result in a sudden suspension from office and a unilateral cutting off of his salary as happened last time.

He adds he also needs an assurance that he will not be arbitrarily arrested upon his return to Fiji and served with a stop departure notice.

Pryde says he has responded fully to all allegations and has provided all requested documentation.

He adds that he has also read the Commission of Inquiry Report into the circumstances surrounding recent decisions made by the JSC.

Pryde says he is extremely concerned that investigations by the police will be forwarded to the ODPP and examined by the acting DPP, Nancy Tikoisuva and her deputy, John Rabuku.

He says both these people are subject to adverse findings in the Report and both clearly have conflicts of interest.

He says he can only speculate that the reason for the unconscionable delay in making any decision on his matter is a deliberate ploy to ensure that he remains outside Fiji and unable to make any decisions on the results of police investigations stemming from the Report.

