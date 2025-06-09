Prosecution reduces witness list in case of former leaders

[Photo/file]

The proposed Counter-Narcotics Law must formally include State Counsel, Lasani Tabuakuro, has indicated that the prosecution will reduce its list of witnesses in the case against former Health Minister Dr. Neil Prakash Sharma, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as the trial is set to commence on 2 March.

Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum appeared before Justice Usaia Ratuvili during a pre-trial conference today, while Dr. Sharma was excused from the proceedings.

Tabuakuro informed the court that the State is ready to proceed with the trial and will be reducing the witness list from 40 to 25.

Article continues after advertisement

She also said that the prosecution will provide the defence with the trial bundle by next Friday.

Counsel for Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum, Gul Fatima, told the court that she will await receipt of the revised witness list.

In this matter, Dr. Sharma is charged with two counts of abuse of office and two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing the course of justice.

The charges stem from allegations that the three failed to comply with statutory requirements under the 2010 Procurement Regulations in the awarding of tenders for medical equipment in 2011.

The matter has been adjourned and will be called again on 2 March for trial.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.