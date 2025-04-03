Professor Prasad labels new US tariff as unfair

Aerial shot of Suva Port. [File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has expressed disappointment with the United States’ decision to impose a 32 percent tariff on Fijian exports.

He has labelled it as “disproportionate and unfair” given the longstanding trade relationship between the two nations.

He says US is a crucial trade partner for Fiji, accounting for around 10 percent of the country’s total trade.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Prasad says US also serves as a key market for Fijian tourism and provides approximately 30 percent of Fiji’s remittances.

He adds over the years, the US has been a vital development partner for Fiji.

The Deputy Prime Minister states that Fiji has had a trade surplus with the US, with exports nearing $500 million annually for the past three years.

However, he adds while imports from the US grew from $190 million in 2022 to $425 million in 2024, the trade surplus has significantly declined, from $293 million in 2022 to $63 million last year.

Professor Prasad adds Fiji’s main exports to the US include mineral water, kava, fish products, sugar confectionery, and wood artefacts.

He adds in return, major imports from the US include medical equipment, aircraft parts, machinery, and electrical equipment.

He also highlights that while 96 percent of US imports into Fiji are either duty-free or subject to a minimal five percent tariff, the 32 percent tariff imposed on Fijian exports is an unjustified burden.

He adds that the government is still seeking further details on the rationale behind the new tariff and will engage with key stakeholders and US counterparts to resolve the issue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.