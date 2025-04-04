Prasad urges unity

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance is urging school students to instill the values of Lord Rama, which will enable them to prosper in their journey.

While officiating at the Ram Navmi celebration at Samabula Primary School this morning, Professor Prasad highlighted the importance of Lord Ram’s teachings in our diverse, multi-ethnic and multi-religious country.

Prasad added that when Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years, his struggles inspired our forefathers and Girmitiyas, teaching them courage, humility and respect.

“And that is the essence of the teachings of Lord Ram: that in times of adversity, in times of challenges, in times of struggle, reflection on Lord Ram’s teachings gives solace to our people. And today, Ram Navmi, like all our other religious festivals, is an important and cherished part of our multicultural, multi-religious, multi-ethnic society.”

Professor Prasad added that the government is working towards shaping Fiji into a harmonious country, where there is no place for religious intolerance.

He urged parents, teachers, and the management board to support the values taught at home, as teachers play a key role in shaping children’s character.

