Powerful Sunday message delivered by young children

[File Photo]

Christians around the world marked Palm Sunday today, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem ahead of His crucifixion.

At the Methodist Church of Fiji, the service took on a special tone, led by Sunday school members, with children as young as three years old dressed in white and actively participating throughout the program.

This year’s theme, “Jesus is the hope in our life,” placed a strong spotlight on the younger generation, with messages delivered by the children themselves.

At the Lami Methodist church, unique sermon were presented by more than ten Sunday school members, the children spoke candidly about issues affecting their peers, including the rise in drug use and criminal activity.

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The young speakers also highlighted that trust in God, strong belief, and loyalty to Christian values are key to guiding them in the right direction.

They stressed the importance of staying focused on positive pathways and engaging in meaningful activities that shape their future.