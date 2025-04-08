Port Denarau Marina posts $2.1m half-year profit

[File Photo]

Port Denarau Marina Limited achieved a net profit before tax of over $2.1m for the first half of the financial year ending January 31.

This was a nine percent decrease compared to the previous year but 9.4% above budget.

Despite the lower profit projection due to planned maintenance, actual expenses were less.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of $900,000 or 2.25 cents per share, a 12.5% increase from last year, reflecting confidence in future performance.

The company is investing in infrastructure, including a superyacht jetty extension and dredging, to support growth and its position as a yachting destination.

