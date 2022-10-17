SODELPA focuses on policy talks: Gavoka

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is now only focused on communicating its policies to Fijians.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka believes eligible voters do not want to hear about the government’s shortcomings but people are more interested in what other political parties can provide them if they get elected into power.

“With all that’s been said, SODELPA is now the leader in political circle in Fiji in terms of its policies. You don’t see us talking a lot about the inequities of the current government, I think it’s been there for 16 years.”

Gavoka also highlighted his recent trip to Sydney, Australia with Savenaca Narube, the Leader of the Unity Fiji Party where the two met with supporters and the discussions were mainly focused on how the two parties will work to ensure that the electoral process is fair.

Gavoka reiterated that SODELPA is one of the political party that can talk openly about its policies and how it will be funded because they have met the requirements of the Electoral Act.

SODELPA and Unity Fiji have a memorandum of understanding for a working relationship prior to and post-election.