Political parties and legal bodies file constitution submissions

Seven of nine interveners in the 2013 Constitution hearing filed their written submissions today.

They include the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, and Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Also submitting were the two factions headed by Ioane Naivalurua and Inia Seruirattu, along with the Human Rights Commission and the Fiji Law Society.

Only Unity Fiji Party and the Fiji Labour Party have yet to submit.

Unity Fiji has requested that Question 5 on the validity of the 1997 Constitution be rephrased.

The Labour Party states its argument is under review by an overseas expert.

Both have until Tuesday to file their submissions, following a tight schedule set by the court.

Cabinet triggered the hearing under Section 91(5) of the 2013 Constitution, seeking clarity on the amendment process laid out in Sections 159 and 160.

These sections, according to the counsel of the party set a near-insurmountable threshold for changes, prompting concern that meaningful reform is effectively blocked.

The case will be live streamed from August 18 to 22, with the State allotted one hour for oral submissions and interveners forty minutes each.

Deliberations begin after August 22 with judgment expected on September 5.

