Police seeks U.S. support to fight drugs

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has again reaffirmed that there are no drug laboratories in Fiji and he has called for greater international support to strengthen the country’s fight against the illegal drug trade.

Speaking to visiting members of the United States Congress on Tuesday, Tudravu stressed that most white drugs seized in Fiji are trafficked from abroad.

“There’s no laboratory here to manufacture drugs. A few white substances seized were experimentally made locally in very small amounts, but we do not have the experts or facilities to create these drugs. Some individuals are trying to ‘cook’ drugs based on information they find online.”

The Commissioner highlighted Fiji’s strategic geographic position, which makes the country a transit point for drugs coming from Europe and South America.

Recent seizures in Tavua, he confirm that foreign nationals are bringing white drugs into Fiji, though officers were fortunate that the suspects were unarmed.

To strengthen Fiji’s response to the growing drug threat, Commissioner Tudravu requested enhanced information sharing with U.S. law enforcement agencies, training for police officers to boost their expertise in monitoring and tackling the drug trade, and logistical support to ensure officers on the ground are equipped with the right gear and technologies.

The Commissioner’s briefing underscores Fiji’s proactive approach to combating drug trafficking while highlighting the need for international partnerships in law enforcement and security.

