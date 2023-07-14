Police made recommendations to the GCC Review Committee

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force believes that the Great Council of Chiefs plays a pivotal role in Vanua’s institution.

This was a recommendation made to the Great Council of Chiefs review committee by a member of the Fiji Police Force senior command on how the GCC can assist police in the maintenance of law and order through traditional indigenous structures.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Planning, Research, and Doctrine Aporosa Lutunauga says indigenous Fijians between the ages of 18 and 35 are involved in crime-related activities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Lutunauga adds that the Fiji Police hopes that the GCC will accept that crime is everybody’s responsibility and work in tandem with the Fiji Police Force to ensure the maintenance of law and order at all times and a peaceful co-existence between villages and communities.

GCC Review Committee Chair Dr. Jone Baledrokadroka says that the presentation and submission are the final cogs in the wheel of challenges that have been laid out for the team in the Terms of Reference during the past months of conducting public consultation.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew acknowledges the review committee for allowing time for the Fiji Police to table its recommendations, as the police’s proactive crime prevention measures are heavily dependent on community support.

Members of the committee who were part of the discussion with the Fiji Police Force include Dr. Jone Baledrokadroka, Ratu Timothy Tavanavanua, Dr. Eci Nabalarua, Lawyer Graham Leung, Malakai Naiyaga, Mereani Rokotuibau, and Dr. Apisalome Movono.