Police look for parents of wandering boy

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are looking for information that could help locate the parents or guardian of a young boy.

Namaka Police found the boy walking near Legalega in Nadi and the only information he has told officers is that his name is James.

He is being looked after by Namaka Police.

The child is wearing a blue t-shirt with ‘Forever Fiji’ printed on it.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist them in reuniting him with his parent or guardian, to call 9905748.