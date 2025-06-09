Police commit to faster investigations

Delays in police response to complaints even in remote areas remain a concern.

Thus, Acting Police Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga vows urgent cases will be addressed within eight hours regardless of transport or resource challenges.

He stresses that no report will be ignored, assuring that officers will pursue every case promptly despite difficulties in isolated locations.

“Let me assure the public that once a report is made, we have to attend it within that eight-hour working shift that we are in. And if it is a bit late, maybe due to some resources in some isolated areas, transport is not an issue for us, but we will pursue to do that, to follow up on that.”

Lutunauga also unveiled the Cold Cases Team, a unit of experienced retired police investigators tasked with reopening unresolved cases and keeping families informed.

With initial outreach completed, the team is now advancing into thorough investigations to bring answers to long-standing cases.

He emphasizes the police commitment to swift action and transparency throughout the process.

