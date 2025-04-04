Police clarifies video of alleged shooting

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that the video circulated on social media of an alleged shooting is of an exercise conducted by the Republic of Fiji Military Force.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is reassuring members of the public that there is no reason for alarm.

Tudravu is hopeful that the video which is being circulated with intentions of misleading the public will cease, following the clarification.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that a public notice was published by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The notice had stated that RFMF will be carrying out a live firing exercise in the vicinity of Nausori Highland Bukuya area between Thursday and Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.