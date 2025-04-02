Police aims to uplift public trust

[ Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook ]

Elevating public trust and confidence in the Fiji Police Force is the cornerstone of the Australian Federal Police-supported Uplift Independent External Review recommendations.

A draft of the findings was presented by Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Nigel Ryan and consultant Mike Bush to the Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

Discussions were held to identify foundational matters that need to be addressed prior to the commencement of the Uplift program.

The aim of the program is to secure improved public trust and confidence.

The independent review of the Fiji Police Force, conducted by the Uplift team with consultations from police officers and community stakeholders, supported the need for a comprehensive uplift.

Tudravu acknowledged the AFP’s support in conducting the review, with the draft recommendation report, once finalized.

He added that it will assist them in mapping the way forward to build trust and confidence by stabilizing various policing disciplines for improved service delivery.

