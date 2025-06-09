Police Act review targets cybercrime and public trust

The review of Fiji’s six-decade-old Police Act is moving closer to completion, with consultations revealing major gaps in how officers respond to modern crime.

Government, police, and human rights representatives met in Suva to validate the findings and finalise recommendations for the revised law today.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the review aims to give police clear authority to tackle issues such as cybercrime and organised offences while protecting citizens’ rights.

He states that the new law must strengthen the force without losing sight of public trust.

“Make sure it’s connected and relevant, that it’s people-focused and people-centered. It aligns itself to the international norm, the norms, and it’s in line with the government’s intent above all.”

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the current Act limits covert operations and digital investigations, restricting the use of new technology.

“We don’t have the law to do that, and also given powers to the police officers in some of the areas that we are not really privy to. I think those are the areas that we are really looking into.”

The revised Police Act is set to go before Parliament later this year to strengthen and modernize policing in Fiji.

