Accountants urged to partner in nation building

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged more than 300 accountants this morning to work closely with the government.

Speaking at the 50th Annual Congress of the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants in Wailoaloa, the Prime Minister states the government needs partners who understand scale and sustainability.

He shares that the government is doing its part to harness these opportunities, but no government can do this alone.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says the work of accountants is important in holding the line on ethics and championing transparency in every ledger, every audit, and every boardroom.

“To the young professionals attending this Congress for the first time: you are the present and future of the profession. Your ideas, energy, and values will define the next 50 years.”

Prime Minister Rabuka then reminded them that they are more than accountants; they are nation-builders.

Rabuka then thanked the leadership of FICA, its council, and its secretariat for their stewardship over the decades.

He says they have upheld a vision of trust, excellence, and service, and Fiji is better for it.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working alongside them to shape a future that is fair, resilient, and full of opportunity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.