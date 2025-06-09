PM salutes peacekeepers in Middle East

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged and commended the dedication of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces peacekeepers stationed in the Middle East.

While meeting the officers in Golan Heights, the Prime Minister highlighted their critical role during what he described as the most prolonged period of hostilities in the region’s history.

Rabuka says since Fiji’s first deployment in 1978, the RFMF has earned a distinguished reputation for professionalism and dedication in international peacekeeping missions.

“We’ve established a good reputation, we’ve established a good name, and you have very efficiently carried on that legacy, that reputation, that profile of the RFMF being excellent soldiers for peace. We’re proud of you. Those of you who are here, thank you for what you’re doing”.Rabuka also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to global peace and extended prayers for the safety and well-being of all peacekeepers serving in conflict zones.“May I thank you most sincerely and congratulate you and thank you for holding the colours and the banner up and Fiji flag flying high since we took on this role in 1978. You have some big footsteps to follow”.

The Prime Minister also reflected on regional and international peace initiatives, highlighting the recent declaration of the Pacific as an “Ocean of Peace” at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting.

He is calling on world leaders to continue striving for peace in their respective regions despite ongoing conflicts in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.