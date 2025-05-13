PM considering fiscal year shift

file photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to make major recommendations about the new budget that could change how the country marks its fiscal year.

He told FBC News that he is considering having the next budget take Fiji through to the end of the year.

Rabuka says this is a matter he will need to discuss with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

He adds that once that budget cycle ends, the country may shift to a financial year that aligns with the calendar year.

“It will be assessed and I’m still in the process of thinking of whether our current budget year is a good measure to go by.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rabuka is aware of the various ministries’ requests for increased budget allocations.

He says all requests will be assessed before final decisions are made.

