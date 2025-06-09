PM calls for deeper Fiji-India cooperation

Fiji and India are moving to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on development, health, education, and climate resilience.

This, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking at India’s 79th Independence Day reception, Rabuka highlighted his upcoming visit to India as a milestone in Fiji’s long-standing relationship with the country.

He said both countries aim for a deeper partnership in human resource development, climate-resilient projects, health and education support, and humanitarian aid.

“Get there, so it’s a great opportunity for us to renew and reinvigorate our relationship and our friendship, which has been going on for a long time since our independence, or even before our independence.”

Rabuka added that these efforts would be reinforced through stronger partnerships, cultural ties, and enduring cooperation.

He extended his best wishes to India and expressed gratitude for its contributions and goodwill toward Fiji.

Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta said the two countries are approaching 55 years of diplomatic relations and are signing new agreements to support Fiji’s development.

“We have signed the MOU on Pharmacopeia Cooperation, paving the way for pharmaceutical standards harmony and affordable medicine access across the Pacific. India has recently donated five metric tonnes of cowpea seeds to support agricultural resilience in Fiji. We have also signed an MOU aimed at advancing digital transformation through the exchange of successful population-scale digital solutions.”

Mehta also mentioned an MOU aimed at advancing digital transformation through the exchange of population-scale digital solutions.

Mehta added that India and Fiji will continue to collaborate on health, energy, education, farming, and climate projects to build a better future for both countries.

